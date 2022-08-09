Lakeland PBS

Lakewood Health System Receives Silver Quality Award for Care Center

Hanky HazeltonAug. 8 2022

Lakewood Health System in Staples has picked up a big honor for their care center. The achievement celebrates the commitment to improving quality of care for individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care.

After receiving a Silver – Achievement in Quality award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, Lakewood was excited to be honored.

“Our team continuously works with our residents and their families to ensure the best quality and experience for our residents,” said Vice President of Senior Services Kathy Dobson in a statement. “We are honored to see this work acknowledged by the AHCA/NCAL and this award.”

Lakewood prides themselves on their interaction of staff and residents and aim to make it easy for staff and residents to ask questions. Lakewood also says they want to listen and better the lives of the people they serves.

Lakewood Health System will receive their award in Nashville, TN at the 73rd AHCA/NCAL convention and expo, which runs from October 9-12.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Motorcyclist Collides with Black Bear Near Pillager

Stearns County Sticker Notification Program Helping Law Enforcement Work with Public

Resurfacing of Highway 10 Between Wadena and Staples Expected to Cause Delays

Lake Bemidji State Park Receives Their New All-Terrain Track Chair

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.