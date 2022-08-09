Lakewood Health System Receives Silver Quality Award for Care Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakewood Health System in Staples has picked up a big honor for their care center. The achievement celebrates the commitment to improving quality of care for individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care.

After receiving a Silver – Achievement in Quality award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, Lakewood was excited to be honored.

“Our team continuously works with our residents and their families to ensure the best quality and experience for our residents,” said Vice President of Senior Services Kathy Dobson in a statement. “We are honored to see this work acknowledged by the AHCA/NCAL and this award.”

Lakewood prides themselves on their interaction of staff and residents and aim to make it easy for staff and residents to ask questions. Lakewood also says they want to listen and better the lives of the people they serves.

Lakewood Health System will receive their award in Nashville, TN at the 73rd AHCA/NCAL convention and expo, which runs from October 9-12.

