Lakewood Health System Receives $27,300 Grant

Lakewood Health System recently received grants in the amount of $27,300 to support the ‘Safe Walk to Dino Park’ Project, a collaborative with the City of Staples to install sidewalks in and around the Lakewood community park.

According to the release, currently the crosswalk and community park does not accommodate people using wheelchairs and other assistive devices.

“The care center is just a crosswalk away from the Lakewood community park, but it is a challenge for our senior residents to get there without an accessible crosswalk and paved walkways,” Kathy Dobson, Vice President of Senior Services. “We are grateful for the grant support and excited to see our residents enjoy the park again.”

Funding from four organizations will be used in two phases from May through July according to the release:

In phase one, the City of Staples Public Works will move the current crosswalk to the west and construct a highly visible and accessible mid-block crossing with curb ramps and pedestrian signs. More than 350 feet of sidewalks will also be installed.

A $12,500 grant from State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Company Grants will fund two pedestrian activated solar-powered crosswalk signals and construct a new crosswalk and 160 feet of sidewalks.

A $5,000 grant from MDU Resources Foundation Knife River will help to construct nearly 200 feet of walking paths and a concrete landing pad in the park.

Phase two will add public art and bright colors to the new crosswalk.

Lakewood has teamed up with multi-disciplinary visual artist, Heidi Jeub, and graphic designer, Peg Churchwell, to gather ideas and drawings from young children, care center residents and the community to help inspire the crosswalk artwork design.

“By adding artistic elements to public works projects, it can transform a plain walkway into a masterpiece that not only tells a story about our community, but it helps to make crossing a roadway safer and gets more people out and active in our community,” said Alicia Bauman, Lakewood’s Community Health Director.

