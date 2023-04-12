Lakewood Health System Holding Job Fair on Saturday, April 15

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakewood Health System in Staples says they are in need of employees and will be hosting a job fair this Saturday.

The jobs will include health and wellness benefits for both full- and part-time employees. They will also offer retention bonuses of up to $5,000 in select positions.

“We’ve got a range of departments, nutrition services to radiology, that’s gonna be here, so individuals can bring resumes if they want,” said Mary Hoffmann, HR Director for Lakewood Health System. “We’re really looking for a time to chat to a brief introduction to the position, the department, be available for tours in the different areas, and really just get to know those people that are looking for a position at Lakewood.”

The job fair will be held Saturday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees should enter through the main entrance of Lakewood’s main campus at 49725 Cty. 83 in Staples.

