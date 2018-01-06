DONATE

Lakewood Health System Cuts Ribbon On Staples Expansion

Clayton Castle
Jan. 5 2018
The expansion of the Staples clinic took center stage for the Lakewood Health System this evening as a ribbon-cutting ceremony opened up a new facility that will meet the growing health demands in the community.

The expansion allows more room for medical providers to provide quality care to patients.

In total, the project added 23,355 square feet, 37 patient rooms, and nine double occupancy provider offices. Lakewood says that the expansion promotes its care team concept, provides better access to providers, and improves communication across the system. And all of this is a result of listening from those who will be served by the new space.

The expansion of the Staples clinic is only one of many projects that Lakewood has been involved in in the past year and a half. In the end, Lakewood Chief Operating Officer Teresa Fisher says this is more than just building buildings.

With this phase of the project now complete, attention will turn to phase two, which will include a full remodel of the existing building in Staples.

