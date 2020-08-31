Lakewood Health System Confirms Staff Member Coronavirus Case

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lakewood Health System Care Center, in Staples, confirmed that a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus.

“While this is an unfortunate situation, we are well prepared and doing everything we can to ensure the ongoing safety of our residents and staff,” said Kathy Dobson, Vice President of Senior Services. “Aggressive proactive infection control measures and screening procedures were initiated which we believe will help us manage this case as effectively as possible. We have enacted our emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocols, and we are working in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate steps. Our staff and residents are following recommended preventative actions, we continue to screen staff residents and visitors, and all residents and their primary contacts have been notified.”

According to officials with the Care Center, they will be completing testing of all residents and staff who work in the care center. They are also continuing to restrict visitors to their facility (with the exception of compassionate care visits) until they are able to confirm there are no longer positive cases.

Dobson went on to say, “As we navigate this challenge, we are especially grateful for our dedicated caregiving team who are working tirelessly to ensure a clean, safe environment for all who live and work here. We all remain focused on providing exceptional care and services for our residents/tenants.”

