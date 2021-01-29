Lakeland PBS

Lakewood Health System Administers Over 600 Vaccine Doses in a Week with Unique Distribution Process

Betsy Melin — Jan. 29 2021

In the last week, Lakewood Health System has provided the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to approximately 643 people. Those receiving the vaccine have been essential caregivers and those 65 and older.

Lakewood’s unique vaccination process includes a drive-thru and mobile fish house in its Staples clinic parking lot which allows people to remain in their vehicle when receiving their shot. Allocation and distribution of doses change rapidly, but Lakewood has a very efficient process in place to continue vaccinations when more doses are received.

Current vaccine supply is very limited throughout the state, but Lakewood is hoping to receive more doses soon to continue vaccinating those in the priority groups outlined by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

They are accepting calls from those over 65 to be added to a waitlist. Those over 65 can call 218-894-1515 and choose option #2 to be added to the waitlist. The waitlist is only for those 65 and older; no one else will be added to the list at this time.

