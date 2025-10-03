Lakewood Health in Staples Offering Mammogram Appointments Oct. 4

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lakewood Health System in Staples is offering mammogram appointments on Saturday, October 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Typically, Lakewood Health typically only offers mammogram appointments on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays but is offering them this Saturday to make them more accessible to the public.

According to Lakewood Health officials, those aged 40 and over or those with a family history of breast cancer should talk to their medical provider about getting a mammogram. But they say while it is important to be self-screening for breast cancer, nothing will be as conclusive as visiting your doctor to get screened.

“A lot of times with self-checks, you’re just not feeling as much as like a doctor can who’s been trained in that, and so sometimes, that doesn’t make as big of a difference than if you’re going in to see your provider,” said Krysta Fink, Lead Mammography Tech at Lakewood Health in Staples. “And they’re checking and then you’re having your yearly mammogram every year, you’re going to be able to catch it a lot sooner than if you’re just doing the self-checks yourself.”

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 218-894-8465.