Lakewood Health Hands Out Free Children’s Bicycle Helmets

Local schools will soon be out for the summer and children will be enjoying bicycle rides, roller skating and skateboarding, in order to reduce injuries during these activities, Lakewood Health Systems is handing out free helmets.

Children in kindergarten through third grade are welcome to visit a Lakewood clinic to get properly fitted and given a free helmet. For the past 15 years, the foundation has been distributing helmets to area schools and other children in the community.

Last year, they handed out 763 helmets and this year the group is hoping to give away 950 helmets to children.

Here is a list of locations and times to pick up your free children’s helmet:

Lakewood Health System Staples Clinic

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and Wednesday, May 23, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood Health System Pillager Clinic

Thursday, May 17, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Lakewood Health System Browerville Clinic

Thursday, May 17, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.