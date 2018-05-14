Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Lakewood Health Hands Out Free Children’s Bicycle Helmets

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Local schools will soon be out for the summer and children will be enjoying bicycle rides, roller skating and skateboarding, in order to reduce injuries during these activities, Lakewood Health Systems is handing out free helmets.

Children in kindergarten through third grade are welcome to visit a Lakewood clinic to get properly fitted and given a free helmet. For the past 15 years, the foundation has been distributing helmets to area schools and other children in the community.

Last year, they handed out 763 helmets and this year the group is hoping to give away 950 helmets to children.

Here is a list of locations and times to pick up your free children’s helmet:

Lakewood Health System Staples Clinic

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and Wednesday, May 23, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood Health System Pillager Clinic

Thursday, May 17, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

 Lakewood Health System Browerville Clinic

Thursday, May 17, 2018

3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Local Farmers See High Death Rate Among Calves Due To Spring Weather

“One Loaf At A Time” Raises Awareness Of Local Sex Trafficking

Fifty Local Employers Fill 2018 Brainerd Community Job Fair

Local Legislatures Give Update On 2018 Session At Eggs & Issues Panel

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) said

My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

jose ava (@joseavaa12) said

My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More

Jessica said

Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More

Latest Story

Wildfire Conditions Remain High

Despite a few days of rain last week, the Lakeland PBS viewing area remains in high fire danger. According to Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoeffer,the
Posted on May. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Wildfire Conditions Remain High

Posted on May. 14 2018

CLC Accepting Outstanding Alumni Nominations

Posted on May. 14 2018

Community Spotlight: Sanford Center Brings Back Bemidji Women's Expo

Posted on May. 14 2018

Welcome Wannigan Welcomes Anglers to Brainerd Lakes

Posted on May. 14 2018

Hwy 210 Lane Closures in Brainerd on May 15

Posted on May. 14 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.