Lakewood Health Hands Out Free Children’s Bicycle Helmets
Local schools will soon be out for the summer and children will be enjoying bicycle rides, roller skating and skateboarding, in order to reduce injuries during these activities, Lakewood Health Systems is handing out free helmets.
Children in kindergarten through third grade are welcome to visit a Lakewood clinic to get properly fitted and given a free helmet. For the past 15 years, the foundation has been distributing helmets to area schools and other children in the community.
Last year, they handed out 763 helmets and this year the group is hoping to give away 950 helmets to children.
Here is a list of locations and times to pick up your free children’s helmet:
Lakewood Health System Staples Clinic
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and Wednesday, May 23, 2018
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Lakewood Health System Pillager Clinic
Thursday, May 17, 2018
3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Lakewood Health System Browerville Clinic
Thursday, May 17, 2018
3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
My wife was diagnosed of Parkinson’s Disease at age 49. She had severe calf pa... Read More
I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More
My symptoms started at the age of 46. My fingers on my left hand were stiff and... Read More
Pack 4082 (aka 82). That’s a mistake.... Read More