Lakewood Confirms Three Positive Tests for Coronavirus

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 8 2020

In a press release this morning, Lakewood Health system in Staples announced three positive cases of COVID-19:

“While laws protecting patient privacy and information limit what can be disclosed, we can share all individuals are currently in isolation, recovering in their homes and continue to be monitored by Lakewood healthcare professionals. As for the provider, Lakewood is working closely with the MDH and has immediately begun the process of identifying and contacting patients and staff who were in close contact with this individual over the course of the past seven days. This is being done to assess their risk for infection and determine their need for testing.”

Additional COVID-19 related information can be found on their website at www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com

