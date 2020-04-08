Lakewood Confirms Three Positive Tests for Coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a press release this morning, Lakewood Health system in Staples announced three positive cases of COVID-19:

“While laws protecting patient privacy and information limit what can be disclosed, we can share all individuals are currently in isolation, recovering in their homes and continue to be monitored by Lakewood healthcare professionals. As for the provider, Lakewood is working closely with the MDH and has immediately begun the process of identifying and contacting patients and staff who were in close contact with this individual over the course of the past seven days. This is being done to assess their risk for infection and determine their need for testing.”

Additional COVID-19 related information can be found on their website at www.lakewoodhealthsystem.com

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today