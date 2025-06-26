Lakeview Behavioral Health Opens New Brainerd Office at Northern Pacific Center

Lakeview Behavioral Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the doors of its newest office in Brainerd at the Northern Pacific Center.

This is the second office Lakeview has held in Brainerd, as it was previously located on Front Street. The new office is double the size of the previous space and is one of six that the provider operates in the state.

The new space will feature areas designated for all of the services the company offers, including group therapy and family counseling.

“We’ve expanded from our office that we had three years [in] downtown Brainerd, and we’re super excited to just move into this wonderful, beautiful space,” said Tom Johnson, founder of Lakeview Behavioral Health. “There are many people who struggle with mental health and substance use disorders, and we’re here to serve them.”

Following the ribbon cutting, the new Lakeview offices are officially open for business and have begun normal operations.