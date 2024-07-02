Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund Support Group Gathers for Regular Meeting

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund support group held its monthly meeting at the Cragun’s Legacy Golf clubhouse last Thursday.

The LPCF’s mission is to promote public awareness and education on the detection and treatment of prostate cancer through personal interaction, public service, and commercial advertising throughout the Brainerd Lakes Area.

One out of every seven men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and it’s important that they seek out information on the disease.

“Men don’t like talking about their health at all. And when it comes to urology, it’s even worse,” said Gary Harris, Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund Founder. “And once they realize that there’s other people that are in the same space that they are, there’s help at the table because there’s people that come to our support groups, men that are just – they’ve been there, and they’re able to give the information back and that it’s reassuring to all of them.”

The LPCF’s next meeting will be on August 22nd.