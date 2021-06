Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakes Jam Music Festival is set to kickoff June 23rd, but that didn’t stop them from starting the party early. Lakes Jam will be hosting a MinneJam at the B-Merri restaurant Saturday, June 12th.

