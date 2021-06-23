Lakes Jam Music Festival Makes Lineup Change

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakes Jam Music Festival is set to rock Brainerd over the next four nights. But there will be a change in the lineup.

Country duo Big & Rich will live up to their song title, “Comin’ to Your City”, and travel to Brainerd this weekend to headline this Friday’s concert. This comes as artist Jon Pardi has canceled due to needing vocal rest.

Even with the change-up in artists, Lakes Jam organizers know the crowd will be hyped up.

The music festival runs from Wednesday, June 23 to Saturday, June 26.

