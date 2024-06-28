Lakes Jam Continues to be Mid Minnesota’s Go To Music Festival

The Lakes Jam music festival is a 3-day event that locals and tourists alike know all too well. The festival is now in its 11th year and over the past decade, it has continued to grow.

For over a decade, Lakes Jam has become an event that locals and visitors cannot miss.

The Brainerd Lakes Area is a tight-knit community that becomes a welcoming one once the cabin goers come to town. Staying true to the roots of where the festival is held is important to everyone involved.

Another aspect of Lakes Jam is the willingness to give back. Smiles for Jake and the Confidence Learning Center are a few of the nonprofits that benefit from Lakes Jam’s generosity. The over 20 thousand unique eventgoers over the weekend provide an opportunity for these nonprofits to spread their messages.

The music is obviously important and the backstage staff make sure that the performers have all their needs taken care of.

Eleven years and it continues to grow and it goes to show that the Lakes Jam is a weekend where everyone is welcome and will have an incredible time.

The festival concludes tomorrow with the first act on the main stage beginning at 3 PM and the final act beginning at 10 PM.