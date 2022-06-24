Lakes Jam Brings Rock and Country Acts to Brainerd Lakes Area
It’s a big weekend in the Brainerd Lakes Area, where the annual Lakes Jam music festival is now underway. It’s four days of live music uniting rock and country music fans from all over the area and beyond.
The event is being held at Brainerd International Raceway and helps bring local and big bands together to entertain its fans. Performing artists include big names like Tesla, along with local acts like Pandemic and Fuzzrd.
Each day has different music for all walks of like to participate in and enjoy throughout the week. Thursday was specifically geared towards rock & roll, but Friday has all-star lineup of country music artists.
This year’s Lakes Jam runs through Saturday, June 25th. Upcoming artists include Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, and more.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.