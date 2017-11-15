Lakes Jam Announces 2018 Lineup

Lakes Jam, the annual summer country and rock music festival held at the Brainerd International Raceway, has announced its 2018 lineup.

Locash, Brantley Gilbert, and George Thorogood and the Destroyers headline each of the the three nights of the festival, which will be held June 21-23, 2018.

Thursday night’s performers include: Ashley McBryde, Tim Hurley, and Jake Nelson.

Friday night’s performers include: Kip Moore, Lauren Alaina, The Skahls, and Elizabeth Lyons.

Saturday night’s performers include: Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer, Jack Russell’s Great White, Zed Leppelin, and Pop Rocks.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.