Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Unlimited Learning Discusses the Importance of the Mississippi River

Nathan Green — Nov. 15 2019

The Mississippi River is a critical part of the Minnesota habitat and a major source of drinking water for Minnesotans. Lakes Area Unlimited Learning recently hosted a Mississippi Headwaters event in Crosby on Tuesday addressing how important the 2,000-mile river is to the state of Minnesota.

Todd Holman, Mississippi Headwaters program director, expressed concern from the Nature Conservancy on the water quality of the Mississippi River and discussed why Minnesota could be at risk if it doesn’t take action. Members of the Nature Conservancy say it is urgent to protect the water quality of the Mississippi River because of the importance it has on the region.

“Doing conservation work in the Mississippi River Headwaters has multiple benefits. It not only benefits the habitat, but when you’re doing that you’re also protecting drinking water and water flow, so there are multiple benefits that really have economic value to our recreation/tourism industry, as well as drinking water, the cost of treating water, and there’s a cultural theme to that as well, too,” said Holman.

Holman also added that conservation must take place collectively between both the residents that live on the Mississippi Headwaters and the residents that live downstream.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Crosby Pasties Bring Community Together

Junior Achievement Recognizes Elementary School Volunteer Of The Year

EPA Proposing Major Overhaul Of Regulations On Lead In Drinking Water

Merrifield Father, Son Farmers Recognized For Water Quality Efforts

Latest Stories

Win-E-Mac Football Looking to Continue Historic Run With Early Morning Semifinal Win

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Beltrami County Officials Warn Public Of Dangers Of Unsafe Ice On Area Lakes

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Leech Lake SNAP-ED Program Receives Circle of Excellence Award

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Frizzell Furniture Gallery Opens New Store in Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Businesses Learn How to Manage Millennials at Brainerd Meeting

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.