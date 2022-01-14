Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holding Fundraiser to Help Build Park

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2022

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association is holding a fundraiser to help support the construction of a new skate park in the Brainerd and Baxter area.

Through January 31st, you can turn any pizza at Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen in Baxter into a Bro Pocket, and proceeds from each Bro Pocket will go towards the Lakes Area Skatepark Fund.

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association is trying to build a park for kids to ride safely in the area, as they believe that skating will happen regardless, so there should be a safe and fun place to skate in.

By — Lakeland News

