Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holding Fundraiser to Help Build Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association is holding a fundraiser to help support the construction of a new skate park in the Brainerd and Baxter area.

Through January 31st, you can turn any pizza at Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen in Baxter into a Bro Pocket, and proceeds from each Bro Pocket will go towards the Lakes Area Skatepark Fund.

The Lakes Area Skatepark Association is trying to build a park for kids to ride safely in the area, as they believe that skating will happen regardless, so there should be a safe and fun place to skate in.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today