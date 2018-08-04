Lakes Area Music Festival’s 10th Season Begins This Weekend

The Lakes Area Music Festival begins their season this weekend with a Symphony Under the Stars gala at Grand View Lodge. The music festival goes until August 26 with concerts taking place throughout the month.

The festival is in their tenth year and brings over 150 artists from across the country to the lakes area to put on free concerts for the community. All the performances take place at the Washington Educational Services building in Tornstrom Auditorium.

“Throughout the season we will have performances of chamber music, full symphony, orchestra, and also productions of opera and ballet all taking place at Tornstrom Auditorium featuring those wonderful musicians that are coming,” said Scott Lykins, Lakes Area Music Festival Executive and Artistic Director.

For more information about upcoming the concerts or to purchase tickets for the symphony taking place this weekend, visit www.lakesareamusic.org.