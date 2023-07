Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, July 27th at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The LAMF Composer Fellowship offers early-career composers the chance to present their work to our orchestra and audience. New work by inaugural composer fellow, Isaac Santos, followed by Franz Joseph Haydn’s 104th and final symphony.