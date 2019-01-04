Lakeland PBS
Lakes Area Music Festival To Host “Winter Journey” Concert

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 4 2019
A unique concert is being offered in Nisswa this weekend by the directors of the Lakes Area Music Festival.

Winter Journey, a performance of Franz Schubert’s Winterreise, will take place this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa and is part of the Lakes Area Music Festival’s winter series. The festival primarily takes place in the summer over the month of August when over a hundred professional musicians are brought in to the Brainerd Lakes Area to put on free, world-class concerts for the community.

“This piece is obviously topical because it’s about winter and we are up in a perfect landscape for songs about snow and wind and all the things that go with it and I think it’s just a beautiful period of music and a beautiful style to bring to our audience,” said John Taylor Ward, on of the Lakes Area Music Festival founding artistic directors.

The Winter Journey performance is free and open to the public. A $20 donation is encouraged.

