Lakes Area Music Festival Set for Annual Summer Solstice Fundraiser

The Lakes Area Music Festival will be hosting its Summer Solstice event this June at Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd.

The annual fundraiser brings music, food, and scenery in support of the LAMF’s youth education programs.

Summer Solstice will feature a vocal lineup that includes soprano Teresa Perrotta, mezzo-soprano Georgia Jacobson, and baritones Justin Burgess and John Taylor Ward. The featured artists have appeared with the Metropolitan Opera and other leading opera companies across the country.

“It’s a great way for us to kick off our full summer season and it’s important for us to kick that off celebrating our education programs,” said Ward, who is also the Lakes Area Music Festival’s artistic director. “We love to bring together our audience, people who care about music, people who care about educating local kids—get them all together for a great night on the longest evening of the year.”

The Summer Solstice event begins on Jun. 21 at 5:30 pm. Proceeds from the evening directly support LAMF’s Music Mentors Project, which brings professional musicians into schools across the region for immersive, hands-on experiences.

More details on the event and the LAMF’s upcoming season can be found here.