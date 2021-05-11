Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Music Festival Returning With New Music Director and Venue

Chris BurnsMay. 10 2021

After a summer season of virtual concerts, Lakes Area Music Festival has announced its return to in-person concerts.

The festival will also be getting a new home. Nestled in Brainerd High School is the new performing arts center where a majority of the music festival’s concerts will be held. Paired with the new venue will be their new music director Christian Reif, who comes with lots of experience.

Lakes Area Music Festival will offer most of their concerts free of charge. You can stay up to date at LakesAreaMusic.org.

