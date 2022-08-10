Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Music Festival Puts on a Show with Brainerd Block Party

Ryan BowlerAug. 9 2022

On Monday night in Brainerd, world-class classical music could be heard echoing through the streets as the Lakes Area Music Festival put on a block party in a downtown parking lot.

A number of years ago, South 6th Street downtown went under construction. Now that it has been revamped and revitalized, Brainerd needed a way to bring people back, so the thought was, why not offer a block party for free?

The Lakes Area Music Festival, now in its 14th year, connects the nation’s best performers through a thriving global hub of classical music in the heart of Brainerd. The live music can be looked at as the cherry on top, because this block party is all about is bringing members of the community together outside to have a good time. Whether it’s music or your friends or simply the chance to get out of the house for a little bit, the block party is a great opportunity for everyone.

For more information on any upcoming events by the Lakes Area Music Festival, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

