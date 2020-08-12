Lakes Area Music Festival Prepares For Their Last Week of Summer Performances

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakes Area Music Festival is holding their 12th annual concert series this year, which brings hundreds of musicians from all around the world to offer a range of music to the Brainerd Lakes Area. But this year, unusual circumstances have forced organizers to hold the event virtually.

The music festival attracts hundreds of artists from orchestras and opera companies worldwide. This year due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced the summer series would be broadcast virtually.

The event is filled with three weeks of music and educational opportunities, and in order to keep those events going, organizers needed to be creative. Artists wear masks, and wind instrument players use plastic screen protectors during performances.

The festival will kick off its last week of performances, including a prize-winning pianist as well as a ballet performance at the Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd. The festival will also honor artists with a worldwide digital finale performance of classical music on Facebook Live on Sunday, August 16th.

Visit lakesareamusic.org for additional information.

