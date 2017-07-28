Lakes Area Music Festival Musician’s Will Visit The Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library will host the some Lakes Area Music Festival Musicians during their story time on Tuesday, Aug.1.

All ages are welcome to enjoy classical children’s music in an informal setting beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Each summer musicians come from all over the world to central Minnesota to make their music accessible to new populations.

The Lakes Area Music Festival Community Concert is Sunday, July 30 in the Tornstrom Auditorium at 2 p.m and is free to the public.