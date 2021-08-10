Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Music Festival Cancels Remaining Performances After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Nick UrsiniAug. 9 2021

The Lakes Area Music Festival has canceled their remaining 14 performances in their summer season through August 22 after two artists tested positive for COVID-19.

“100% of our artists were vaccinated,” said Lakes Area Music Festival Artistic and Executive Director Scott Lykins.

Lykins said the company even had plans in place like a mask requirement for artists and audiences, daily rapid COVID-19 testing, and even hiring a full-time COVID compliance officer.

Since the announcement was made last week, Lykins has received mostly positive feedback from the community, but he’s also received questions about why they took “such a dramatic measure for just two positive cases”.

“Artists are all staying in host families in the community, they are integrated with all the local businesses and restaurants in town, so there’s never really an end to the possible spread,” explained Lykins. “We know that there’s many people in our community who aren’t vaccinated, and we couldn’t take the risk of being the cause or a part of any kind of outbreak.”

The company will reimburse those who purchased tickets. They are already planning ahead for their winter series, which will feature nine shows that start in October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

1,120 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Canada Reopens its Border for Vaccinated US Visitors

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

BSU, NTC to Require Masks Again Indoors on Campus

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.