Apr 8, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore Holding Liquidation Sale Before Closure

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A sign for the Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore and offices in Brainerd. (Screenshot: Lakeland News)

The Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore is holding a liquidation sale as it prepares to close after 22 years of serving the Brainerd community.

Last month, officials said that sustained financial losses and other factors led to the decision to close the store in Brainerd, located at 415 8th Ave NE.

According to an announcement from Lakes Area Habitat, everything in the store is 50% off, including furniture, appliances, building materials, home decor, and more. Staff and volunteers will restock from the warehouse at the end of each day to keep fresh inventory on the floor through the sale.

The sale begins Tuesday, Apr. 14 and runs through Friday, Apr. 17, then continues Tuesday Apr. 21 through Friday, Apr. 24. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Additional days may be added depending on volunteer availability.

Due to limited staffing, the ReStore will not be able to answer phone inquiries about product availability or pricing. Shoppers are encouraged to come in-person.

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