Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Raises Money For Brainerd Family

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity held performances at Dennis Drummond Winery in Brainerd to help support the Svoboda family, who are in need of a new home. Spirit Movement Dance Studio and volunteers practiced for weeks to prepare for the dance competition, and a trophy was given to the best performance.

The money from every ticket purchase will go toward building efforts. For more information and to support the Svoboda family, visit lakesareahabitat.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today