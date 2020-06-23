Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Hosts Annual Dinner Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity hosted their 24th annual dinner virtually Monday evening.

The annual dinner celebrated over 350 children from the area that have found a safe and decent home. Families from the community who have been positively impacted by Habitat for Humanity shared their success stories in finding a stable and better home life.

To find out more about the group or to donate, you can visit lakesareahabitat.org.

