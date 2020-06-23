Lakeland PBS

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Hosts Annual Dinner Virtually

Lakeland News — Jun. 22 2020

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity hosted their 24th annual dinner virtually Monday evening.

The annual dinner celebrated over 350 children from the area that have found a safe and decent home. Families from the community who have been positively impacted by Habitat for Humanity shared their success stories in finding a stable and better home life.

To find out more about the group or to donate, you can visit lakesareahabitat.org.

