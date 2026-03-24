Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Announces Closure of ReStore in Brainerd

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity has announced the closure of its ReStore in Brainerd.

Officials say after 22 years of serving the Brainerd Lakes community, sustained financial losses and other factors led to the decision to close.

“This is not a decision we came to quickly, and I know it will be hard news for many of you to hear,” said Kevin Pelkey, Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, in a video released on Wednesday. “For that, I am truly sorry.”

“Ultimately, this comes down to dollars and cents,” stated board member Karen Munsterteiger in the video. “We have a fiduciary responsibility to protect the long-term health of this organization and, most importantly, our mission: providing affordable housing to families right here in our community.”

She added, “We did not arrive at this decision lightly. We explored every option available to us, but when we weighed the ongoing financial losses against the very real needs of the families we exist to serve, the path became clear. We must protect our core mission.”

The group says the ReStore has offered affordably priced shoppers furniture, appliances, and home goods while providing volunteers with meaningful service opportunities, along with giving donors a trusted outlet for quality items. Proceeds from the store have directly supported Habitat for Humanity’s affordable housing work in the region.

The store will close for regular sales at the end of the day on Friday, Mar. 27 due to the number of staff lost as they explore other opportunities. Officials say it does not leave them with enough staff to operate safely.

The organization is continuing to work with building ownership on a wind-down timeline. A liquidation sale is planned, and the community is encourage to stay tuned for dates and details.