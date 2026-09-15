Sep 15, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Lakes Area Food Shelf Director Tamara Larsen Stepping Down at End of 2026

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Tamara Larsen is stepping down as director of the Lakes Area Food Shelf and announced her retirement on Sep. 9. (Credit: Lakes Area Food Shelf)

The director of the Lakes Area Food Shelf is stepping down from that role at the end of the year. Tamara Larsen announced her retirement on Sep. 9.

According to a press release from the Lakes Area Food Shelf, Larsen is credited with leading the organization through a period of major expansion and community service. She guided the remodel and expansion of its facility in Pequot Lakes as well as the construction of its food shelf in Baxter, which opened earlier this year, and helped grow the nonprofit to the point where it now serves over 1,000 families per month.

“Tammy’s exceptional service to communities throughout the Lakes Area has made an enormously positive difference in hundreds of lives,” said LAFS Board Chairperson Dale Carlson in a statement. “She’s been a tremendous advocate for our neighbors facing food insecurity. While we’ll miss her, we respect her decision to retire.”

In the coming months, the Lakes Area Food Shelf will conduct a search for its next director. Details of that process will be made public in the next few weeks.

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