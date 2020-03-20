Lakes Area Food Shelf Changes Standard Routine Due To The Coronavirus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lakes Area Food Shelf in Pequot Lakes serves qualifying families in Crow Wing County who struggle to with food insecurity. Due to the possible spread of COVID-19, food shelf volunteers were forced to temporarily close their storeroom, providing a drive-through system instead.

Despite some new changes, the Lakes Area Food Shelf wants to ensure customers that they will continue to stay open. Staff members say that low income financial guidelines are being waived at this time allowing any family in need of food to qualify.

