Lakes Area Food Shelf Begins Thanksgiving Food Distribution

The Lakes Area Food Shelf, in partnership with the Crow Wing County Food Coalition, began distributing food for Thanksgiving this morning at its facility in Pequot Lakes.

People can receive all of the essentials for a Thanksgiving meal, from a turkey and stuffing to cranberry sauce. The food shelf is accepting donations of all kinds of food to help ensure that Crow Wing County residents will have food on their tables throughout the holiday season.

“We will take any kind of food that anyone will give us,” said Tammy Larsen, Lakes Area Food Shelf Executive Director. “Shelf-stable proteins are always great, but one of the things that I love to say about donated food is when somebody goes to the grocery store and buys food for a food shelter, oftentimes buying things that they like, and those are the things that add a lot of variety to the shelves. Very fun for our shoppers to see something that isn’t just standard run-of-the-mill things that I would buy from the food bank, potentially.”

The Lakes Area Food Shelf is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.