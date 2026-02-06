Lakes Area Christian Fellowship Building New Fellowship Hall in Brainerd

The Lakes Area Christian Fellowship is currently constructing a new fellowship hall in Brainerd.

The space will be the fellowship’s first permanent home in Brainerd after having primarily met in various members’ homes since the 1990s. Located next the My Neighbor to Love Coalition’s Creekside complex, the building will provide not only an area for people to practice their spirituality, but also a place the Coalition can use as well for classes and other community meet-ups.