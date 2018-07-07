Lakes Area Artists Host Art Show This Weekend

“Artists working together can be a strong force,” said glass blowing artist Steven Weagel.

A group known as the Lakes Area Artists did just that, coming together to host their annual art show at the Nisswa Journey Church. The Nisswa Art Show is put on by the artists for the people.

“With this, it gives us a chance to promote ourselves, promote each other, and to get in a setting that’s all professional artists, high end, good quality work,” Weagel said. “What’s nice about this show is no matter the weather, it’s been always held inside.”

And on this sweltering day, many families came out to enjoy the art, talk with the artists, and make some purchases. The support is much appreciated by the artists.

“I taught school in Brainerd, from 1967 through the year 2000, and we have always been positive towards the arts,” said Bill Grange, Owner of Pottery & Paintings.

At the Nisswa Art Show, there something for everyone. From studio glass art, to digital photography, to pottery, there was something for everyone to get their hands on, and the best part about it was everything was for sale.

“Well, the show is good, it’s been very successful,” outdoor photographer Mary Hiran said. “Actually, because of the weekend including the Fourth of July, there has been a lot of people around.”

The artists need the support from the community to keep doing what they love.

“It’s always good to be recognized, but most importantly to be recognized financially,” Weagel said, “because none of us can work out of a vacuum; we can’t just keep making art if we can’t sell it.”

All of the artists are passionate about what they do, and they stay in the business for their own unique reasons.

“My daughter has gotten involved with hot glass, and to see her progress as well as she’s done, it’s really rewarding,” Weagel said. “To master new techniques and colors and things like that, it’s really rewarding.”

Art is something these artists can’t live without…

“I don’t have that many years left, so I just want to do as much as I possibly can and keep creating,” Grange said.

The Nisswa art show is open on Saturday, July 7th at the Journey Church in Nisswa from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and it is free to attend.