Lakeland’s Very Own Josh Peterson Takes On Visit Bemidji

Visit Bemidji has a new executive director, and he may be familiar to some of you at home.

Lakeland News’s Josh Peterson will start his new position as executive director at Visit Bemidji on Monday, July 29. He grew up in Bemidji and is a Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University alum. Peterson has been involved with the Bemidji Jaycees and has helped bring events such as the Water Carnival and the Night We Light Parade to town.

“I’m super excited just to jump right in and get started. I’ve been passionate about many things my life, but promoting Bemidji has always been one of them. I’m looking forward to just working with all the hotels and resort owners in town and really take how we promote Bemidji to the next level and being creative while we do it,” Peterson said.

Josh Peterson won’t be a stranger to Lakeland News. You will still see him from time to time on our newscast.