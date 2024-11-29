Nov 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Lakeland Viewing Area Legislators Named as Co-Chairs on MN House Committees

State House leaders have announced the co-chairs for committees in the upcoming state legislative session.

Because the House is evenly divided with 67 Republicans and 67 Democrats, all committees will include one co-chair from each party. Some legislators in the Lakeland viewing area will be serving in leadership positions:

  • Republican Rep. Ron Kresha (District 10A, Little Falls) – co-chair of Education Finance Committee
  • Republican Rep. Josh Heintzeman (District 6B, Nisswa) – co-chair of Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee.
  • Republican Rep. Spencer Igo (District 7A, Itasca County) – co-chair of Housing Finance and Policy Committee
  • Republican Rep. Matt Bliss (District 2A, Bemidji Area) – co-chair of Veterans and Military Affairs Division

The first day of the 2025 legislative session for the House is January 14th.

