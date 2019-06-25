Lakeland Team of the Year- Sebeka Baseball vs. Menahga Girls Basketball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

Yesterday, the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team defeated Little Falls baseball with almost 72% of the vote. It’ll be an all-Brainerd hockey showdown when they take on the Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team in the next round.

We now head to the final region of our bracket, the Central Minnesota region. Today, Sebeka Baseball squares off against Menahga Girls Basketball. Be sure to cast your vote for who you want to see advance!

The Sebeka baseball team hadn’t had a winning season since 2011 but made it all the way to the state tournament this year. They went 13-7 in the regular season then had a perfect postseason, beating Menahga in the section championship game 2-1. At state, they fell to the eventual state champs, BOLD, in the first round 4-2.

The Menahga girls basketball team started the year with 18 straight wins. They finished the regular season 25-1 and beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrose in the section title game to advance to state for the second-straight year, and all of this was done without two of their top players lost to injury. In the state quarterfinals, they beat BOLD 65-54. In the semis, they lost to Goodhue by four points.