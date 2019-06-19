Lakeland PBS
Lakeland Team of the Year – Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

Jun. 18 2019

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

In our previous matchup, Bemidji Boys Basketball defeated Bemidji Wrestling to advance to the next round where they will take on Bemidji Boys Soccer.

As we move up to the Northern Minnesota region of our Team of the Year contest, two schools with bitter rivalries that have a knack for sending teams to state face-off. It’s Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey.

Click here to vote in today’s matchup – Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

The Roseau girls basketball team went 30-3 this year and made it to the state tournament for the 5th consecutive year. At state, they defeated Redwood Valley in the first round in a 75-74 thriller. In the semifinals, they came up short in their matchup with Caledonia, and eventually finished 3rd in the Class AA bracket. The Rams were led by Miss Minnesota Basketball Kacie Borowicz. Borowicz also set the school record for points, surpassing Rams legend Megan Taylor.

Click here to see Roseau’s Minnesota Scores team page

The Warroad Girls Hockey team was ranked 1st in the state for most of the season, and for good reason. They cruised through the regular season, finishing with an undefeated record of 24-0-1. They dominated in the Section 8A playoffs and won both of their first two games at state by more than 3 goals. In their state championship rematch, they lost to Breck 6-1, ending their season as state runner-ups.

Click here to see Warroad’s Minnesota Scores team page

