Lakeland Team of the Year – Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

After our month-long competition, we are down to our final two teams. Red Lake Girls Basketball and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling have outlasted the competition and are about to square off to see who will be Lakeland’s Team of the Year! Voting will end Thursday night, so be sure to make your voice heard.

The Red Lake girls basketball team finished the regular season 17-7, 11-1 in Section 8A play. They redeemed that lone loss in the playoffs as they defeated 12th ranked Stephen-Argyle by 15 points in the section championship game to earn their 2nd-ever trip to state. At the state tournament, they played eventual state champs Minneota tight in the first round, falling 66-46.

The Wolves wrestling team was ranked number one in the state for most of the season and advanced to the state tournament with a 24 and 1 record in dual meets. At state, they opened with a 30-24 win over Goodhue, then secured a 9-point win in the semis over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. In the championship match, they defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 35 to 27 to secure the state title, the first boys team title in school history.