Lakeland Team of the Year- Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Greenway Boys Hockey

Jun. 19 2019

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

Yesterday, Roseau Girls Basketball defeated Warroad Girls Hockey in the first matchup in our Northern Minnesota region with over 78% of the vote.

We turn our heads to the final matchup in the Northen Minnesota, as Red Lake Girls Basketball faces off against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Boys Hockey. Be sure to cast your vote for who you want to see advance into the next round!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE- Red Lake Girls Basketball vs. Greenway Boys Hockey

The Red Lake girls basketball team finished the regular season 17-7, 11-1 in Section 8A play. They redeemed that lone loss in the playoffs as they defeated 12th ranked Stephen-Argyle by 15 points in the section championship game to earn their 2nd-ever trip to state. At the state tournament, they played eventual state champs Minnesota tight in the first round, falling 66-46.

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys hockey team turned a 6-13 start into a state championship appearance. They won their last 6 regular season games and made it through the 7A playoffs knocking off perennial powerhouse Hermantown in double overtime. At state, the Raiders won 6-4 over Delano, 3-2 in overtime against Mahtomedi, before their magic ran out falling 5-2 in the state title game to St. Cloud Cathedral.

AJ Feldman

Contact the Author

AJ Feldman — afeldman@lptv.org

