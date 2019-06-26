Lakeland Team of the Year- Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling vs. Park Rapids Volleyball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

The first round in our team of the year contest is almost over, with one more matchup left to decide.

Yesterday, the Menahga girls basketball team advanced with a narrow 55% victory over the Sebeka baseball team. They’ll take on the winner of today’s matchup, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling vs. Park Rapids Volleyball.

The Wolves wrestling team was ranked number one in the state for most of the season and advanced to the state tournament with a 24 and 1 record in dual meets. At state, they opened with a 30-24 win over Goodhue, then secured a 9-point win in the semis over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. In the championship match, they defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 35 to 27 to secure the state title, the first boys team title in school history.

It was also a season of firsts for Park Rapids Volleyball. The Panthers had a strong regular season finishing 21 and 6. In the section 8AA playoffs, they beat Detroit Lakes, Pequot Lakes, then avenged last year’s loss in the section championship match, beating Roseau 3-0 to go to state for the first time in school history. At state, they played powerhouse Marshall tough but fell in four sets.