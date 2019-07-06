Lakeland Team of the Year – Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling vs. Menahga Girls Basketball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location. The first round is over, so we are on to the quarterfinals.

Yesterday, the Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey team defeated the Brainerd adapted floor hockey team with 83 percent of the vote.

We head to our final quarterfinal matchup, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling vs. Menahga Girls Basketball. Who should advance? You have until Tuesday night to cast your votes.

The Wolves wrestling team was ranked number one in the state for most of the season and advanced to the state tournament with a 24 and 1 record in dual meets. At state, they opened with a 30-24 win over Goodhue, then secured a 9-point win in the semis over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. In the championship match, they defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 35 to 27 to secure the state title, the first boys team title in school history.

The Menahga girls basketball team started the year with 18 straight wins. They finished the regular season 25-1 and beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrose in the section title game to advance to state for the second-straight year, and all of this was done without two of their top players lost to injury. In the state quarterfinals, they beat BOLD 65-54. In the semis, they lost to Goodhue by four points.