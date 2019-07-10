Lakeland Team of the Year- Bemidji Boys Soccer vs. Red Lake Girls Basketball

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much fun to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.

After Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville Wrestling’s win, we are down to our final four teams. Our Bemidji and Northern Minnesota region winners square off as it’s Bemidji Boys Soccer vs. Red Lake Girls Basketball.

The Lumberjacks boys soccer team made it farther this season than any other soccer team in Bemidji history. The Jacks went 16-2-1 in the regular season, going 9-0-1 in Section 8A. They picked up regular season wins against Moorhead and Duluth East. Bemidji cruised through the section playoffs, outscoring their opponents 25-4. In the state tournament, they began with a 1-0 win over Mahtomedi, followed by a 3-1 victory over Holy Angels in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their run ended in heartbreak as they lost to Blake 1-0 in overtime in the state championship game.

The Red Lake girls basketball team finished the regular season 17-7, 11-1 in Section 8A play. They redeemed that lone loss in the playoffs as they defeated 12th ranked Stephen-Argyle by 15 points in the section championship game to earn their 2nd-ever trip to state. At the state tournament, they played eventual state champs Minneota tight in the first round, falling 66-46.