Lakeland Team of the Year- Bemidji Boys Soccer vs. Bemidji Football
The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances that made this year so much to watch, and we’d like you to be a part of it! We’ve created a bracket and we’re asking you to vote each night as to who you think should be the “Lakeland Team of the Year”. Our team of experts compiled our top 16 teams and placed them in a bracket, grouped by location.
To start off we’re keeping it in Bemidji with two fall teams that made it all the way to U.S. Bank Stadium- Bemidji boys soccer and Bemidji football. Vote below to make your voice heard!
Click here to vote for today’s matchup- Bemidji Boys Soccer vs Bemidji Football
Bemidji boys soccer- The Lumberjacks made it farther this season than any other soccer team in Bemidji history. The Jacks went 16-2-1 in the regular season, going 9-0-1 in Section 8A. They picked up regular season wins against Moorhead and Duluth East. Bemidji cruised through the section playoffs, outscoring their opponents 25-4. In the state tournament, they began with a 1-0 win over Mahtomedi, followed by a 3-1 victory over Holy Angels in the semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their run ended in heartbreak as they lost to Blake 1-0 in overtime in the state championship game.
Bemidji football- Bemidji had a spectacular regular season, finishing 7-1, with their only loss being a rain-shortened defeat to Sauk-Rapids Rice 38-37. In the section playoffs, they defeated Moorhead 40-21 and toppled Brainerd 25-22 in the section championship game. In the state tournament, they crushed Cambridge-Isanti 51-15 in a snowy game at Husky Stadium. Their season ended with a 33-21 defeat to St. Thomas Academy, the eventual state runner-ups.