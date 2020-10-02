Lakeland PBS

Lakeland Public Television Nominated for Two Upper Midwestern Emmy Awards

Oct. 2 2020

The nominations for the Annual Upper Midwestern Emmy Awards were announced today. Lakeland Public Television has been nominated for two awards.

In the category of “Sports-One Time Special,” Andrew Dziengel was nominated as the Director and Producer for his piece “Curling Minnesota: Bemidji.”  Alongside two other specials from the area.

In the category of “Arts & Entertainment-Program,” Scott Knudson was nominated as the Director and Producer for “Delina White Fashion: Common Ground 1113″. There are four other programs nominated in the category.

The regional awards ceremony will take place on November 14th at 7 pm, that plan is subject to change given COVID-19 restrictions.

