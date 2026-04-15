Lakeland PBS Wins 4 Eric Sevareid Awards for Lakeland News Coverage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact:

Dennis Weimann

Lakeland Public TV

218-333-3050

[email protected]

www.lptv.org

Lakeland PBS Wins Four “Eric Sevareid” Awards

Bemidji, MN, April 15, 2026 — Lakeland PBS was recently honored with four Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including one for top newscast.

The awards were presented at the Midwest Journalist Conference in St. Paul on April 11.

A story by Lakeland News reporter Matthew Freeman titled “Red Lake Students Get Leg Up on Learning Ojibwe” earned first-place honors in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category.

Lakeland News Sports Director Charlie Yeager earned first place honors in the Sports Reporting competition for the story “Lily Knute Keeps Family Legacy of Racing Alive at Bemidji Speedway.

Yaeger also earned an award of merit in the Multi-Media Journalist/Solo Storyteller competition for a compilation of stories he produced during 2025.

The 10 pm Lakeland Newscast on June 23, 2025 was honored with an award of merit for its comprehensive coverage of the severe storm that struck Bemidji.

Lakeland News competed in the small market division along with television stations from 13 different television markets in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. Some of the markets included in this division include Duluth, and Rochester,

Minnesota as well as Sioux City, Iowa, and Bismarck, North Dakota.

“We are honored to be recognized for the work we do.” said Lakeland News Director Dennis Weimann. “Our staff is very small but works hard to produce quality material for our viewers. I’m particularly proud of how our news team came together to serve the community with our newscasts following the devasting storm in Bemidji last June.”

The Eric Sevareid Awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television.

“Lakeland News” on Lakeland PBS is the only live local newscast originating in north-central Minnesota.

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About Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS is the only television station providing local service in north central Minnesota. Lakeland PBS produces a wide array of local content in high definition for approximately 400,000 individuals over an estimated 7,500 square miles in northern and central Minnesota who view the station either off-air (antenna), via cable or via satellite. Another 773,200 individuals south of LPTV’s primary market have the ability to receive its signal via direct broadcast satellite.