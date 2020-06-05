Lakeland PBS to Air Videos Honoring This Year’s Graduating Seniors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakeland PBS is honoring this year’s graduating seniors with some special programming on the next two Saturdays.

We’ve set aside time in our broadcast schedule and have offered this time to all schools in our viewing area to broadcast graduation recognition videos. The schools are providing the videos of up to 28 minutes in length, and the vast majority will be premiered this Saturday, June 6th.

Saturday, June 6th schedule:

Staples-Motley – 10:00 AM

Indus – 10:30 AM

Fertile-Beltrami – 11:00 AM

Clearbrook-Gonvick – 11:15 AM

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle – 11:30 AM

Cass Lake-Bena – 12:00 PM

Nevis – 12:30 PM

Brainerd – 1:00 PM

Bagley – 1:30 PM

Verndale and Bemidji will have their videos aired the following Saturday, June 13th. Exact times have not yet been set for those presentations.

