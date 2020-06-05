Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS to Air Videos Honoring This Year’s Graduating Seniors

Nathan Green — Jun. 4 2020

Lakeland PBS is honoring this year’s graduating seniors with some special programming on the next two Saturdays.

We’ve set aside time in our broadcast schedule and have offered this time to all schools in our viewing area to broadcast graduation recognition videos. The schools are providing the videos of up to 28 minutes in length, and the vast majority will be premiered this Saturday, June 6th.

Saturday, June 6th schedule:

  • Staples-Motley – 10:00 AM
  • Indus – 10:30 AM
  • Fertile-Beltrami – 11:00 AM
  • Clearbrook-Gonvick – 11:15 AM
  • Long Prairie-Grey Eagle – 11:30 AM
  • Cass Lake-Bena – 12:00 PM
  • Nevis – 12:30 PM
  • Brainerd – 1:00 PM
  • Bagley – 1:30 PM

Verndale and Bemidji will have their videos aired the following Saturday, June 13th. Exact times have not yet been set for those presentations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Still on This Year with Changes Planned

Crossing Arts Alliance Offering Art Supplies and Kits to the Public

Brainerd Middle School Teacher Who Made Racist Comments on Facebook Resigns

Latest Stories

Bemidji Restaurants and Bars Happy to Offer Outdoor Dining

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Still on This Year with Changes Planned

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Crossing Arts Alliance Offering Art Supplies and Kits to the Public

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Fishing Tips: 2020 Fishing License/Boat Landing Etiquette

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Brainerd Middle School Teacher Who Made Racist Comments on Facebook Resigns

Posted on Jun. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.