Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Join Lakeland PBS for a discussion about the situation regarding COVID-19, and the local response by health officials here in north central Minnesota.  Our guests are David Wilcox, Chief Medical Officer, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota; and Susan Jarvis, President, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.  Together, they will share practical information and facts about COVID-19 and how to best prepare for the days ahead in our local communities.  Be sure to tune in for this special presentation on Friday, March 20th at 8:30pm on Lakeland Prime, and streaming on Lakeland PBS Youtube channel and Facebook page.

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

In this second of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we join the volunteer organization, Friends of Itasca as
Posted on Feb. 26 2020

