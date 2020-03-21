Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Join Lakeland PBS for a discussion about the situation regarding COVID-19, and the local response by health officials here in north central Minnesota. Our guests are David Wilcox, Chief Medical Officer, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota; and Susan Jarvis, President, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. Together, they will share practical information and facts about COVID-19 and how to best prepare for the days ahead in our local communities. Be sure to tune in for this special presentation on Friday, March 20th at 8:30pm on Lakeland Prime, and streaming on Lakeland PBS Youtube channel and Facebook page.